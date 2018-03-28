Bamber Bridge 1, Hyde United 1

Bamber Bridge continued their unbeaten run at home, as they played out an entertaining 1-1 draw with Hyde United at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Darren Kelly’s side went in at the break ahead courtesy of Tyrone Gay’s goal, but Brad Carsley’s 18th goal of the season in the second half earned Brig a share of the spoils.

It was the visitors that had the first sight on goal, when Luke Porritt cut inside and forced a smart save from Lloyd Rigby.

But the first big chance of the came fell to Brig’s top scorer Brad Carsley, but after controlling Regan Linney’s beauty of a cross well, he volleyed inches wide.

When the two sides last met just under two weeks ago, Tyrone Gay scored the match winner and it was the centre half that opened the scoring this time round.

Hyde’s No.5 kept the ball in on the far side, worked his way into the box and drilled the ball under Rigby and into the back of the net from a tight angle.

Max Leonard was the next to try his luck with an audacious touch and volley that landed on the roof of Rigby’s net.

The game became very end-to-end and it was Crook who was next called into action when he superbly kept out Roscoe’s low stooping header towards the end of the half.

Leonard again went close when he took the low road from a free-kick, but Rigby got down well to save and palm the ball away.

Both sides started well with Brig forcing the issue, but Darren Kelly’s men showed no intention of letting up their lead.

Just short of the hour though the goal Neil Reynolds’ side were pushing for arrived, when Carsley headed home from Chris Marlow’s terrific cross.

It was a delivery whipped in from the left that got its reward – a perfectly placed header from Brig’s frontman who continued his fine goal scoring form this season.

The Tigers responded well, and Ben Deegan ought to have fired the visitors back ahead, but he could only slice his volley wide from a matter of yards.

And then Leonard’s eyes must’ve lit up on 70-minutes when he plucked the ball out of the sky.

The Hyde frontman looked set to score, only to have the ball snatched away from him courtesy of a tremendous last-ditch tackle from Adam Dodd.

With ten minutes to play Waddecar came desperately close to firing Brig ahead when his shot from the right flashed agonisingly wide of the far post.

There was then heart in mouths for Brig when Harrison’s low effort clipped the post on 88-minutes and rebounded out to the offside Gay, who somehow shot over the bar.

That proved to be the last piece of action, in what was a great advert for the league and a well contested match between two sides fighting at the business end of the table.