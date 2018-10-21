Bamber Bridge 0, Basford United 4: Renno reign ends in defeat

There was no fairytale ending for Neil Reynolds, as Basford United ran out 4-0 winners at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

Two goals late in the first-half, one early in the second and another in the closing stages saw the visitors take all three points.

Reynolds’ departure to FC United of Manchester was confirmed on Thursday evening, but he took charge for the last time, allowing him to say his goodbyes properly after 10 years of service as both player and manager.

Both sides started well, with Alistair Waddecar curling an effort over for Brig, whilst Nathan Watson volleyed wide at the other end.

After an even first half-hour, Martin Carruthers’ side did hit the front through Watson, who drove into the box down the right, before pulling his shot across goal and in off the far post.

Brig responded well and five minutes later Ryan White called Kieran Preston into action, with a left-footed strike from the edge of the box that looked to be heading in the top corner.

But as half-time approached Brig were landed with a sucker-punch, when Jack Thomas produced an audacious piece of skill to chip the ball over Oli Byrne and into the top right corner from inside the box.

After a half-time team talk Brig came out in search of a goal, but were caught on the counter attack when Courey Grantham finished off a lethal break-away to add a third for Basford.

For the rest of the half the hosts kept working hard - Danny Forbes and Andy Haworth went close with efforts from distance that were both well saved by Preston.

Byrne was then called into action on 70-minutes when Watson produced a superb volley that the Brig shot-stopper did well to get down to and save.

Salt was rubbed into Brig wounds when Matthew Thornhill popped up inside the box and steered the ball home with a header from close range.