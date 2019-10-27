Bamber Bridge chairman Frank Doyle ready to step down

Bamber Bridge chairman Frank Doyle will stand down from his role after the club’s forthcoming AGM.

Doyle joined the club as chairman five years ago at the invitation of then manager Phil Entwistle and has seen the club win the Integro Cup as well as gaining promotion two seasons ago to the NPL after nearly 15 seasons in a lower league.

Doyle said: “I have enjoyed my time at the club, but now is the time to make way for someone else.

“I am looking to take things a bit easier going forward and have a lot of things I would like to do with my family.

“I will always support the club and intend going to games when time permits.

“The club has great potential and I hope to see Brig do well in the coming months and years.”