Bamber Bridge boss says there is no need to panic

Brig hit the top of the NPL Premier Division after a 1-0 win over Basford United earlier this month. But since then they have gone pointless from games against Scarborough Athletic and Gainsborough Trinity, failing to score in two 2-0 defeats.

Despite the results, Milligan has been pleased with his side’s performances – their killer touch in the final third deserting them for the moment.

The fact that Brig have lost the services of Ewan Bange and Rob Apter – recalled by parent club Blackpool – may be a mitigating factor.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan (photo: Ruth Hornby)

Between them the pair contributed 19 goals to Brig’s cause and Milligan admits that his team are probably readjusting to their loss.

“To be fair, we played Scarborough and it was touch and go as to whether the game would be on,” Milligan said.

“We played really well, but as the game went on, the rain kept on pouring down and the pitch began to cut up and it sort of suited them.

“The game against Gainsborough, I have never seen a more one-sided game. We absolutely battered them but the final third was killing us. Our play from back to their box was brilliant.

“We created so many opportunities but the decision making was poor and we are just not clinical enough at the minute especially considering we are still the second-highest scorers in the league.

“It doesn’t help that we lost Ewan who was the top scorer in the league at the time, and obviously Rob scored nine goals for us. We just need to show a little bit more composure. It just seems the bounce of the ball is not going our way at the moment.” Brig host derby rivals Lancaster on Monday and Milligan expects it to be a blood-and-thunder encounter.

The fact that Milligan took Paul Dawson from City last month may add extra spice to the fixture although midfielder won’t be playing as he is suspended.