Bamber Bridge are paying a price for wasting chances

Bamber Bridge will keep faith with their misfiring forward line as another chance to put three points on the board went begging at the weekend.

Brig were heading for another defeat against Witton Albion on Saturday despite dominating proceedings at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

However, wastefulness in the opposition penalty area and a bizarre own goal meant the hosts entered into stoppage time trailing 1-0.

Fortunately, defender Kieran Charnock popped up with a 96th-minute equaliser to rescue a point and end a run of four successive defeats in the NPL Premier Division.

Player-assistant boss Matt Lawlor said: “The equaliser was much deserved. They have not had a chance really – their goal was a cross which got diverted in.

“We had a lot of chances but unfortunately it took us until the 96th minute to put one in. We need to start converting these chances because goals change games.

“It was a much deserved point but really we should have taken all three.

“We are doing all the right things, we are just not putting the ball in the net. I don’t think it is personnel – I don’t think it’s that which is the problem.

“You look at Ally Waddecar, he was one of the top goalscorers in the league last season.

“Michael Fowler is a young lad who has come in from Fleetwood and has done really well. Matt Dudley and Gary Pett can score goals.”

This evening, Brig – who spoke to former PNE favourite John Welsh about a possible move to Irongate before he signed for Atherton Collieries – entertain fifth-placed Nantwich Town.

They are set to be without Joe Booth (knee) and Danny Wisdom (groin) once again.

“We tried to sign Welsh,” said Lawlor. “But he had already agreed with Atherton to go there.

“He has been training with them and did not want to go back on his word unfortunately.”

Nantwich have won their last five games in all competitions, including last weekend’s 1-0 win over Morpeth Town to progress through to the final qualifying round of the FA Cup.

“They are a very good team,” said Lawlor.

“A big team in terms of fans and budget, but we are at home and regardless of who we play, we always expect three points at home.”

Meanwhile, Lancaster City – three points off second – travel to Warrington Town.