Bamber Bridge are aiming to maintain fine run against strugglers

Brig enjoyed a superb 2-1 home win over Guiseley on Monday – their first game of 2023 – to cement their position in the NPL Premier Division play-offs.

However, it could have been even better for Milligan’s men if they had held on to a 1-0 lead against derby rivals Lancaster City at Giant Axe on Boxing Day.

Unfortunately, the hosts snatched an injury-time equaliser to deny the visitors all three points.

Bamber Bridge boss Jamie Milligan applauds after Sheldon Green's 13th-minute opener against Guiseley (photo: Ruth Hornby)

While disappointed to concede so late, Milligan agreed that a draw was probably the fair result.

He is keen to look at the bigger picture which shows Brig have now collected 10 points from a possible 12.

"We have been on a good run,” said Milligan. “It was disappointing not to get the win against Lancaster but on reflection, I think a draw was the fair result.

"They missed a penalty, we had a couple of chances and hit the post, they hit the post too. So to come away with a point was a decent result because they are a good side. It’s a tough place to go, they are physical – I’ve always thought they were a good team.

"I thought the Guiseley result was a great one. They’re a real physical team who make you defend a lot but I thought our lads matched them. We stood up to be counted – we were really good.”

Having put themselves in a great position in the table, Milligan is keen to see his men maintain their momentum when they head to bottom side Liversedge this weekend.

"We can’t be complacent this weekend,” Milligan warned. “We can’t go there thinking we are just going to roll them over. If we then we are going to come unstuck 100%. That’s going to be my message to the lads this week – I will be drumming that into them.”

Brig will require someone new between the sticks this weekend as Felix Goddard faces a spell on the sidelines injured.

