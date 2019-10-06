Bamber Bridge 1, Witton Albion 1: Kieran Charnock saves the say for Brig

Kieran Charnock’s last-gasp header earned Brig a share of the spoils against Witton Albion at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium.

An Adam Sumner own goal had earlier given the visitors the lead on 27 minutes, the left back having got the unfortunate and decisive touch on a James Short cross.

Brig started the game the better of the two sides and saw plenty of the ball.

Danny Forbes saw his shot from distance collected by Witton goalkeeper Chris Renshaw on eight minutes, before Michael Fowler and Ryan White both had efforts saved.

Arguably against the run of play, Albion opened the scoring.

Short made a surging run down the left before delivering the ball low across the box towards the feet of Billy Smart and Sumner, the latter getting the final touch.

Brig almost levelled before half time, Matt Dudley’s 36th minute free kick seemingly destined for the top corner before Renshaw’s outstretched glove pushed it out for a corner.

In the second half, Renshaw was called into action again to parry away substitute Chris Marlow’s header, before blocking Alistair Waddecar’s effort a minute later.

Gary Pett hit the bar with a header, before Brig were almost caught out on the counter.

Luke Wall found himself through on goal on the angle, but Danny Roccia, in the team in place of the absent Lloyd Rigby, got down to save comfortably.

There were five minutes of additional time, and Waddecar’s overhead cross evaded everyone late on, it looked as if it wasn’t to be Brig’s day.

But there was still time for one more attack, and the influential Marlow floated one to the back post where Charnock was arriving to power the ball past Renshaw.

The point means Brig are in the relegation zone on goal difference, level with Atherton and Scarborough, the latter of which they host at Irongate in two weeks’ time.