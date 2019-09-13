Australian side eye Blackburn Rovers veteran, Manchester United plot January raid for Reading wonderkid - and the rest of the latest Championship news

The Championship is back this weekend, with a host of mouth-watering clashes set to take place between the second tier's sides. Swansea City will be looking to maintain their spot at the top of the table, while the likes of Huddersfield Town and Stoke City will be desperate to turn their fortunes around.

Here's all the latest news and gossip from the Championship:

Leeds United are set to invest upwards of £25m into the club's training ground, as they look to establish a 'world class' set of facilities on the edge of the city centre. (Football Insider)

Sheffield Wednesday manager Garry Monk has claimed he'll not be planning for the next transfer window until nearer the time, and will instead focus on the players he has rather than potential new signings. (Sheffield Star)

Manchester United are rumoured to be lining up a rumour for Reading's starlet goalkeeper Coniah Boyce-Clarke, who plays regularly for the club's U23s despite being just 16. (Mirror)

Derby County look set to be without teenage star Jayden Bogle for this evening's clash against Reading, after failing to recover from a troublesome ankle injury. (Evening Express)

Both Charlton Athletic and Fulham are rumoured to be interested in Brazilian starlet Thiago Pinto, who has apparently been making waves in the Spanish fourth tier with Manresa. (Sport Witness)

Birmingham City manager Pep Clotet has revealed he wants more time to assess former Chelsea midfielder Josh McEachran, before deciding whether to sign the free agent trialist. (Birmingham Mail)

Australian side Western Sydney Wanderers are believed to be lining up a move for Blackburn Rovers' veteran striker Danny Graham, whose contract is set to expire in the summer. (The World Game)

Rangers boss Steven Gerrard has claimed new signing Joe Aribo made the right decision to move to Ibrox, after he turned down Charlton Athletic before signing the deal. (Scottish Sun)

Marseille midfielder Maxime Lopez has hit out at former boss Marcelo Bielsa, claiming he deeply regretted turning down Liverpool, after the now-Leeds boss subsequently 'isolated' him from the first team. (HITC)