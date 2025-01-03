Aspirational Magpies can get a glimpse into possible future

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The trip to Forest Green Rovers this weekend will provide plenty of food for thought for Chorley’s ownership.

That’s the view of boss Andy Preece as his side face a team riding high in the division above in the fourth round of the FA Trophy.

Steve Cotterill’s men are tipped to return to the Football League this season, currently sitting in second spot in the National League – the top flight of non-league football.

Rovers have risen as high as League One in the football pyramid in their recent history. They are a club which Chorley aspire to be like and Preece admits it will be an eye opener when they arrive at The New Lawn Stadium.

“We can go there and see what kind of standard we will be up against should we win promotion,” said Preece, pictured.

“It’s a good one for the owners to go and see the set-up – this is what it takes at the next level because it is a big, big step up.

“It will be a good learning curve and something which we can take a lot out of.”

Preece believes his team will need a little bit luck to progress to the next round.

“It’s going to take a bit of everything,” he added. “We are going to need a bit of luck and we’re going to need them to have a little off-day.”

Southport are also in Trophy action when they travel to National League side Southend United. AFC Fylde travel FC Halifax in the National League.