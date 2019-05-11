AS IT HAPPENED: AFC Fylde 0 Salford City 3

James Hardy with a chance for AFC Fylde. Photo: Steve Mclellan
James Hardy with a chance for AFC Fylde. Photo: Steve Mclellan

AFC Fylde suffered Wembley heartache as Salford City's 3-0 win saw them beat the Coasters to the Football League.

Find out how the Coasters lost the play-off final by revisiting our life blog below: