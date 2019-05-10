Andrew Teague and Alex Newby named in National League North team of the season but Chorley boss Jamie Vermiglio thinks more Magpies could have made the cut

Chorley players Andrew Teague and Alex Newby have been named in the National League North team of the season but boss Jamie Vermiglio believes more of his players could have made the cut.

The Magpies have been battling it out at the top of the league throughout the season and were just pipped to the title by Stockport County on the final day by one point.

Now they host Spennymoor Town at Victory Park in the play-off final on Sunday and Vermiglio says this news will be a confidence boost to his long-serving defender Teague and midfielder Alex Newby.

Newby joined from Clitheroe in the 2017-18 season but Vermiglio says he has kicked on a gear this season.

Vermiglio said: "I think when you have been up at the top of the league for the vast majority of the season, you probably expect a few more to be in the team.

"But the way that it is judged is that each manager picks their strongest XI.

"So I had to pick my strongest XI and not include my own players.

"I understand why we have two.

"They have been standout performers but I think we have more than those two.

"You have seen the recent awards with Marcus Carver and Courtney Meppen-Walter getting some accolades.

"We have got others that could be up there.

"But those two have been outstanding.

"Teaguey has been a mainstay.

"He has played the vast majority of games, he has got us over the line in tough times.

"He is a natural leader.

"He is a player people look to. You see this big burly bloke, a strong lad, with a big presence, a big voice.

"He has done it again this season but it is not just this season.

"He has been very consistent for us.

"I think he deserves it.

"A massive achievement for him.

"Alex Newby has stepped up another gear this year.

"He has won a couple of games single handedly.

"He's produced a 20-yard strike from nowhere in games and he is an attacking player who can create something out of nothing.

"He is well grounded, he works hard, looks after himself, he just wants to play football, he wants to play League football.

"I think if it was not for the injury in the middle of the season, he would have gone on to have a better season than he has had.

"He is vital to the way that we are playing at the moment as are a lot of our other players.

"I think they will pass on their thanks and congratulations to the whole team because they are not egotistical lads they are well grounded and know that the lads have contributed to their performances as a team.

"Credit to them, they have been voted and it will be a nice little confidence boost for them."

The National League North team of the year: Keeper: Ben Hinchliffe (Stockport County); Ashley Palmer (Stockport County), Gareth Dean (Brackley Town), Andrew Teague (Chorley); John Jonston (Altrincham), Shane Byrne (Brackley Town), James Armson (Brackley Town), Alex Newby (Chorley), Matty Warburton (Stockport County), Glen Taylor (Spennymoor Town), Daniel Udoh (AFC Telford United).