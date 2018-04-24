Mid Lancs League’s finals at the double this week

This week sees the Mid Lancashire Football League stage its two prestige cup finals.

The first of these is the Lancastrian Brigade Cup final on Wednesday evening, for teams in the second and third divisions, which features a derby between Hoole United Reserves and Walmer Bridge Reserves.

The match will be played at the Sir Tom Finney Stadium, Bamber Bridge (7.30pm kick-off.)

The other showpiece event is the Guildhall Cup final on Friday night between Preston Wanderers and Southport and Ainsdale Amateurs,

Hoole and Walmer Bridge have a strong local rivalry and Wednesday night’s game has the makings of a classic.

Walmer Bridge are managed by player/manager Graham Jones and assistant Tom Cafferkey and play in Division Three of the league.

Division Two outfit Hoole United are managed by Dave Tynan and assistant Mark Wearden.

The Lancastrian Brigade Cup can trace its roots back to 1932 when it was known as the Shanghai International Trophy.

It did not become the Lancastrian Brigade Cup until the mid-1960s when it was handed over to the League by Fulwood Barracks, where it had been for more than 30 years.

Meanwhile, the Guildhall Cup final features the holders of the cup and current leaders of the Premier Division – Southport and Ainsdale Amateurs – against their nearest rivals Preston Wanderers.

The match will be played at the headquarters of the Lancashire Football Association at the County Ground in Leyland on Friday (7.30pm).

Amateurs won the league and cup double last season and have a new manager in Kevin Mawdsley and some new players who have continued their success of recent years.

Preston Wanderers, under their manager Gary Duboulay and his assistant Phil Cain, have emerged as a real force this year and have been serious challengers to Southport’s recent dominance.

The Guildhall Cup was first played for in 1905, a year after the league was formed when it was known as the Preston and District League.

Admission prices for both games is £4 for adults and £2 for concessions.