Defending champion’s winless period goes on

Lee Ashcroft admits he and his Longridge Town players cannot believe their luck as the club’s ‘winless run’ moves into a fourth month.

The reigning West Lancashire League Premier Division champions have not tasted victory since beating Hesketh Bank 1-0 away on August 26.

Since then they have drawn one, lost two and have had a five games postponed.

It means they are well down the table – a whopping 18 points behind leaders Blackpool Wren Rovers, although they do have seven games in hand.

Ashcroft admits defending the crown they won in glorious fashion last season is not out of the question, although it is going to take a monumental effort to reel-in the teams at the top.

“There’s not too much we can do,” Ashcroft said.

“With the way the weather has been, our pitch has been unplayable.It’s going to be difficult for us to catch up.

“I think we are 17 or 18 points behind Wrens, but with seven or eight games in hand.

“One hundred per cent do I think that we can get back into it.

“We are still a good side. I am trying to organise friendlies, but it’s difficult doing that when you’re not sure if you are going to be playing on Saturday.

“Everything is just unpredictable at the moment.”

Ashcroft managed to arrange a friendly with Rimington last week – a game which Town came out on top 3-2.

On Saturday, a number of first teamers played for the reserves in the 5-2 win over Turton.

This weekend they are due to face bottom side Haslingden St Mary’s away, although doubts remain whether that match will beat the weather.

“We went there earlier this season and the ref called it off when we were warming up,” said Ashcroft. “I think they are having trouble with their pitch.”

All the postponements mean George Melling and Jordan Tucker still haven’t served their suspensions.