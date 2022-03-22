Amateur football: Thornton win top-two test as Sunday cups start

Reece Young scored the only goal on the hour against Fulwood Amateurs, who have four games in hand but now trail the leaders by 12 points.

Also in the premier division, Blackpool Wren Rovers earned a 1-1 draw at Whitehaven Amateurs thanks to Ben Bradley's 77th-minute equaliser

Sunday Alliance divisional cup action between Trilanco and 21st Century windows Picture: KAREN TEBBUTT

Wrens are just a point behind Lytham Town, who lost 5-2 at home to Burscough Richmond despite strikes by Dan Strammers and Danny Pearson. Jordan Lorde fired four for the visitors.

Thornton Cleveleys won the clash of the top two in the West Lancashire League.

Second-bottom Poulton played out a goalless draw at Turton, who remain above them on goal difference.

Wyre Villa were 5-0 home winners over second-bottom Horwich St Mary's Victoria in division one as Oliver Evans scored both the first-half goals, then completed his hat-trick in the second. Robbie Park netted the third for third-placed Villa and Ryan Moore rounded off the scoring.

The Berry's Bed's divisional cups got under way in the Blackpool and Fylde Sunday Alliance with first-round ties for division one and two clubs, writes MARK CAMPBELL.

Little Black Pug were 3-2 winners over FC Rangers, who took the lead when Adam Scott Rattray scored on the rebound after his penalty was saved.

Little Black Pug bounced back to lead 2-1 at half-time and extended their lead before Rangers scored their second.

In the division two competition, AFC Cleveleys of 2B scored first against 2A club Belle Vue only to bow out 4-1. Winnetts scored the only first-half goal but Belle Vue hit back through Calvert, Pye (penalty), Fisher and Caton.

Fylde Sports Football from 2B defeated 2A leaders Spen Dyke 5-3, while similar upsets saw Golden Eagle beat Highfield 6-1 and Lytham beat Marton Athletic 3-1.

Teams from 2A to get past 2B opposition were Fleetwood Gym, beating Thornton Wanderers 5-1, and Clifton Rangers, who beat Freckleton 3-2.

Trilanco eliminated 21st Century Windows on penalties after a 1-1 draw.

In the league, Foxhall edged their premier division clash with Mavricks 2-1, while division one leaders Armfield were 4-2 winners at Newton Arms.