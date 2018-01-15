Alex Neil delighted to see Preston hit back for a point at Millwall

Have your say

Alex Neil was pleased with the ‘effective football’ played by Preston in their second-half comeback at Millwall.

PNE trailed at the interval despite having seen lots of the ball in the opening 45 minutes.

However, they had failed to turn possession into clear-cut chances and North End boss Neil changed approach.

It worked as they scored an 80th minute equaliser, Callum Robinson netting his fourth goal of the season – chesting in a Greg Cunningham cross.

Neil said: “I could split the game into two halves.

“In the first half we played really pretty football and got between the lines but we didn’t hurt them enough.

“At half-time I was really frustrated, I let them know that and I made a change.

“In the second half we played much more effective football.

“We put more crosses into the box, had shots at goal, we pressed higher up the pitch and that was a lot better.

“That is how we got the equaliser which I think we deserved.”

Robinson’s goal was the 12th which PNE had scored in the final 15 minutes of games this season, a statistic which Neil likes.

“We don’t give in, also our fitness levels are excellent,” said Neil.

“Another things we have done is made an impact with our changes.

“DJ came on and played his part in the goal with the ball out to Greg.

“During the second half we changed Callum’s position and rolled him inside – that got him his goal.

“You have to try and find a solution and thankfully we have got quality on the pitch to do that.”

North End were without Paul Huntington at Millwall, a hamstring strain ruling the centre-back out.

His absence saw skipper Tom Clarke team-up with Ben Davies in the middle, Alan Browne playing at right-back.