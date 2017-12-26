Alex Neil admits draw was right result after Preston are held at Barnsley

Alex Neil admitted a draw was a fair result after Preston were held to a 0-0 draw at Barnsley on Boxing Day.

The visitors were the better side in the first half, Jordan Hugill hitting the post with one effort, but the second half was a real battle at Oakwell.

MATCH REPORT: Barnsley 0-0 PNE

Nevertheless, the result extended North End’s unbeaten run in the Championship to eight games.

“In the first half I thought we looked threatening,” Neil said.

“We had some good chances, certainly on the counter attack, we’ve hit the post with Jordan.

We didn’t make the best use of some of the counter attacks we did create so that was a bit frustrating.

“At the back we were solid throughout the game but creativity wise in the second half we didn’t get hold of the ball as much as we did in the first.

“We didn’t create anywhere near enough chances in the second half to merit winning the game.

“If we were going to win the game it was going to have to be in the first half when we were on top but that didn’t happen.

“Then we needed to make sure we didn’t lose the game.

“All in all, a draw is probably a fair result.”