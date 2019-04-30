After being pipped to the National League North title by Stockport County, Chorley will go for promotion in the play-offs

Despite missing out on the National League North title, Chorley have a second bite of the cherry in the play-offs.

And Magpies boss Jamie Vermiglio insists it would rank up there with the club’s finest achievements if they can round off a superb campaign with promotion.

Long-time league leaders Chorley were pipped at the post by Stockport County, finishing a point adrift.

But Vermilgio says his men have dusted themselves down after that disappointment, and are full of confidence going into a potential home double header.

Chorley were last in the fifth tier of English football in 1990, and, ahead of Sunday’s semi-final at home to either Blyth Spartans or Altrincham, who face off on Wednesday night, Vermiglio said: “Whoever we play, this is one of the biggest games in our recent history. We have not played in the top level of non-league for nearly 30 years.

To get back up... football is a different world now.

“The way the leagues have gone, the money involved, to get back to the National League would probably be one of the biggest achievements in the club’s history.

“It will be right up there with the team that was in the National League before, and the one that beat Wolves (in the FA Cup in 1986).

“For me it is just as important as those games.

“There is a lot riding on it.”

Should Chorley prevail on Sunday, they would again be at home in the play-off final the following Sunday, but Vermiglio added: “There is no point having home advantage if you do not make it count.

“We need the fans and the people of Chorley to turn out in their numbers.”