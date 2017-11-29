WATCH: AFC Fylde's full FA Cup press conference ahead of Wigan clash

AFC Fylde are building up to one of the biggest games in their history as they prepare to host Wigan Athletic in the second round of the FA Cup on Friday night.

It is the first time the National League club have ever reached this stage of the prestigious competition and they will face League One leaders Wigan at 7:55pm on Friday.

AFC Fylde manager Dave Challinor

The FA Cup was on display at Mill Farm this afternoon as AFC Fylde chairman David Heythornthwaite, manager Dave Challinor and top scorer Danny Rowe all sat down to talk to the media at a pre-match press conference.

The trio discussed a plethora of topics from both on and off the field ahead of the game which will be screened live on BBC2