AFC Fylde v Salford City: Live updates from the National League play-off final Dave Challinor and Neill Byrne AFC Fylde are one win away from reaching the Football League for the first time in their history. Can they do it? Find out by following our live blog below: Preston boss Alex Neil is confident that he can push the club on to greater heights next season Skipper Neill Byrne wants his AFC Fylde team-mates to smash chairman David Haythornthwaite's 2022 Football League target by beating Salford City