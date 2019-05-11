AFC Fylde 0 Salford City 3: REACTION: AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor left 'disappointed' by National League play-off final defeat

AFC Fylde boss Dave Challinor says his men must learn their lessons from their 3-0 National League play-off final defeat to Salford City as he spoke of his disappointment.

Goals from Mani Dieseruvwe, Carl Piergianni and Ibou Touray sealed Salford’s place in League Two.

Dieseruvwe’s 15th minute effort and Piergianni’s 53rd minute header both came from set-pieces.

Touray put the game to bed in the 61st minute as his cross sailed past Jay Lynch.

Challinor was left disappointed to concede from set-piece situations but says there is no time for his side to sulk as he stressed the need to use this pain as motivation.

Though their promotion hopes are over, the season isn’t with Fylde facing Leyton Orient in the FA Trophy final next Sunday.

And Challinor wants improvements.

He said: “I'm disappointed.

“We knew we would have to defend well and defend set-pieces well and we would need a bit of luck.

“We have not defended set-pieces well and as a result of that we have not had any luck.

That is not a good recipe to win games.

Especially games of this magnitude.

We are disappointed.

“But you look at in two ways.

“You either mope, sulk, give up, look at it in a depressing way.

“Or you use it as motivation to make sure you are better.

“That is how I will use it.

“The players will have to be exactly the same.”

Did he think Dieseruvwe was offside in the first phase of play before his goal?

Challinor answered: “I have not got a clue.

“I've not seen any of the goals.

“Listen, if I am being honest it is a poor free-kick.

“It just drops to them and he is one v one.

You will be able to tell me better if it is offside or not.

“The second goal is a poor goal.

“It sums up our afternoon.

An out-swinging cross manages to go in.

“Listen we will look and see where we can improve.

“It is a bitter pill to swallow after it being such a big day for us.”