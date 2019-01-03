9 of the biggest Championship transfers that could happen in January

Business in the winter market can often make or break a club's campaign, whether that be promotion or relegation - and there are already some huge deals being rumoured. Here, we take a look at 9 of the biggest Championship transfer that could happen in January:

1. Karl Darlow Touted with moves to Aston Villa and former club Nottingham Forest, but it is Leeds that have been credited with genuine interest. Is keen on leaving Newcastle with his last PL appearance coming almost one-year ago.

2. Jay Rodriguez Heavily-linked with Burnley throughout the summer and the rumour has carried on since then. The Sun believes Clarets boss Sean Dyche is looking to sell Ashley Barnes or Sam Vokes in order to fund a transfer.

3. Jarrod Bowen Linked with moves to Tottenham Hotspur and Leeds United, Hull are said to be under no pressure to sell. It'll take a big offer to prise him away from the KCOM Stadium given the Tigers value him at a reported 20millon.

4. Bradley Dack The Sun stated in December that West Ham United and Crystal Palace were weighing up an offer for the 25-year-old, and were said to have been quoted 20million. Previously, Tottenham Hotspur had also been credited with interest.

