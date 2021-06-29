12 photos of Wigan Athletic players in pre-season training
Summer is officially over at Wigan Athletic!
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:47 am
Updated
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:48 am
Leam Richardson and his squad were back to work yesterday, kicking-off their pre-season preparations.
While the squad currently contains only 14 senior players, Latics are desperate to build on last season’s Great Escape. And watched on by their new backroom staff - including former England striker James Beattie - there was a determination in the air for the rebuild ahead.
