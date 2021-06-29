Wigan Athletics players have returned for pre-season training (Photos: Bernard Platt)

12 photos of Wigan Athletic players in pre-season training

Summer is officially over at Wigan Athletic!

By Paul Kendrick
Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:47 am
Updated Tuesday, 29th June 2021, 11:48 am

Leam Richardson and his squad were back to work yesterday, kicking-off their pre-season preparations.

While the squad currently contains only 14 senior players, Latics are desperate to build on last season’s Great Escape. And watched on by their new backroom staff - including former England striker James Beattie - there was a determination in the air for the rebuild ahead.

1. Thelo Aasgaard

Wigan Athletics players have returned for pre-season training

2. Callum Lang

Wigan Athletics players have returned for pre-season training

3. Adam Long

Wigan Athletics players have returned for pre-season training

4. Tom Pearce

Wigan Athletics players have returned for pre-season training

