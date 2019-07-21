First major for Shane Lowry at The Open at Royal Portrush

Shane Lowry with the Claret Jug
Ireland’s Shane Lowry exorcised the ghosts of Oakmont to claim his first major title in commanding fashion in the 148th Open at Royal Portrush.

Roared on by a sell-out crowd undeterred by the miserable conditions, Lowry carded a closing 72 to become the fifth Irish player to lift the Claret Jug after Fred Daly, Padraig Harrington, Darren Clarke and Rory McIlroy.

The 32-year-old from Offaly finished 15 under par, six shots ahead of England’s Tommy Fleetwood, with American Tony Finau two strokes further back in third.

World No.1 Brooks Koepka – attempting to become the first player in the modern era to finish in the top two in all four majors in a calendar year – had to settle for a share of fourth with Lee Westwood.

Three years after failing to convert a four-shot lead in the final round of the US Open at Oakmont, Lowry took the same advantage into the last day and held off Southport ace Fleetwood’s challenge.