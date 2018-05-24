England dreams for Holy Cross duo

Have your say

Two Holy Cross Catholic High School netballers have dreams of playing for England after excelling for Lancashire

Year Eight student Lucy Holt and Year Nine student Julia Owsianska both play for LSA Excel Netball Club in Leyland as well as their school.

They had tough trials for Lancashire but both were selected to represent their county for the first time and played in an Inter-County Celebration tournament at Ellesmere Port, organised by Cheshire netball.

Goal-aAttack Holt helped the Under-13s win their competition – although she admitted it was tight.

“We won our group and then it was the close in the final against North Bucks which we won 9-8,” said Holt.

The Lancashire Under-14s team, with Owsianska as their Goal Attack, came third.

The girls both train every week with their club and with their county.

“We both watched England win the Commonwealth Games gold medal in netball and it has inspired us.

“It’s become more popular and, when you step up to county level, it is a lot more competitive and there is pressure but it’s enjoyable,” added Holt.