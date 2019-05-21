England chance is the reward for Chorley boxer Mikey Jennings

Chorley boxer Mikey Jennings will get the chance to pull on the gloves for England after victory in the English Boxing National Schools’ Championships.

The 13-year-old Holy Cross High School pupil beat Billy Baxter on points in the Under-65kg division.

Jennings Jr with dad Mike (left) and uncle Dave

Jennings’ reward for the win over his Cambridgeshire opponent is a place in the England team for the Tri-Nations next month.

He had gone into the National Schools’ Championships, held in Crawley, with just three fights under his belt.

But his talent shone through in the two bouts he had over the weekend.

And now the teenager can claim a better record than his famous dad Michael Jennings, who is his trainer.

Jennings Snr said: “I went to the national championships as a teenager with four fights under my belt and Mikey has done it in three, so he’s claiming he is better than me!

“We didn’t push Mikey to take part, we left him to make the decision and he was eager to give it a go.

“He won the semi-final against Billy Downton with a stoppage in the third round.

“In the final he was against Billy Baxter and that was a good bout, one which he won on points.

“The victory means he is now in the England team for the Tri-Nations.

“He goes to Sheffield on June 2 to get kitted out and then the Tri-Nations take place the following week in Barnsley.

“If he does well there, he would go through to fight at the Europeans in Georgia.”

The teenager trains at Jennings’ Gym in Coppull which is run by his dad and uncle.

His first fight was only in December on a junior bill in Chorley.

He had only started training on a daily basis a couple of months before that, his focus having been on football before that.

Another of the youngsters at Jennings’ gym boxed in the National Championships.

Joe Young had qualified to fight in Crawley after victory in the quarter finals.

Jennings said: “Joe was in the 41kg category and fought in the semi-finals.

“He had an absolutely cracking fight and lost on a split decision.

“It could have gone either way but we had no argument with that, the kid he fought just got the better of him and went on to win the final.

“Joe will have got loads of experience from this and will go again.”