Elite teams in top-flight spotlight in the Preston & District Snooker League

Week eight of the Preston and District Snooker League season saw a clash of the four Elite Snooker Club teams ‘– A’, ‘B’, ‘C’ and ‘E’ – take each other on for top-dog bragging rights in Division One.

The ‘C’ team clash against the ‘B’ team started off with a bang with 25 year old Johnny Hannon putting in the performance of the night against the No.1-ranked player Nev Whalley.

Hannon compiled a superb break of 83 to take the frame, and his team-mate Terry Parkinson Jnr knocked in a break of 59, making the match all square at 2-2.

However, last year’s champions Elite ‘C’ came out the eventual winners 4-3 with Craig Millward nicking the final frame of the night to seal the win.

Elite ‘A’ had a tough game against ‘hosts’ Elite ‘E’ with the first frame seeing ex-professional Chris Norbury making a break of 89 to win his frame, giving his team a 5-2 win.

The ‘E’ team, who came up from Division Two are certainly proving that they are more than capable of playing in the top division on the evidence of the season so far.

St Gregory’s ‘A’ had another successful night at home against Brownedge Blue with a 5-2 home win.

The highest break of the night from James Peoples (45) was not, however, enough to win the frame against Rob Dodd who himself had a 30-break to take the frame 75-50.

Eccleston ‘A’ had the biggest win of the evening with a 7-0 home victory against St Wilfrid’s.

Mick Burke recorded the highest break of the match with 41.

In Division Two, St Gregory’s ‘B’ kept up their winning form away to St Wilfrid’s ‘B’ with a 6-1 win, Ryan Hough having the best break of 44 on the night keeping themselves top of the division.

St Anthony’s ‘B’ also kept up the pace at the top of the table with a 6-1 away win having played two fewer games and just eight points behind St Gregory’s ‘B’.

Andy Brady (St Anthony’s) knocked in a break of 62 making this the biggest of the night and the best in Division Two this season so far.

Lostock Cons ‘A’ had a great night with a 4-3 away win at Euxton Institute.

Lea Social also had a good away win to New Longton of 5-2, Sam Leeming (Lea Social) compiling a break of 36 to inspire the team forwards.

In Division Three, Deepdale Joes shot to the top of the charts with a 6-1 win at Broughton ‘B’.

Elite Red came out as victors away to Moor Park Cons with a 4-3 win, Steve Jones with a notable 101-10 points win for the Red team.

Fulwood Blue won away to St Anthony’s ‘A’ 5-2, breaks for the night came from Russ Lofthouse (St Anthony’s) 31 and Mehl Singh (Fullwood) 30.

And finally New Meadow St ‘B’ completed the last away win of 5-2 at St Gerards with Nish Barot (New Meadow) putting in the performance of the night with a break of 45.

Elite ‘D’ managed another home win 6-1 to the Juniors team in Division Four.

The Elite ‘F’ team won by the the same scoreline over Moor Park Eddie’s, keeping the Elite ‘F’ firmly at the top with a 10-point advantage over second-place Fox Lane who themselves had an away win 5-2 over Whittingham ‘A’.

Whittingham ‘B’ lost away to Lostock Cons ‘B’ with the same score of 5-2.

Nets Bar are keeping up the good form with another home win of 5-2 against Ashton BC ‘A’ moving themselves up into third position and quietly making a move for the promotion.

PRESTON & DISTRICT SNOOKER LEAGUE

DIVISON ONE: Brownedge Red 3 Freckleton 4, Eccleston A 7 St Wilfrids 0, Elite C 4 Elite B 3, Elite E 2 Elite A 5, St Georges A 2 Broughton A 5, St Gregory’s A 5 Brownedge Blue 2.

P Pts

Elite A 8 44

Elite C 8 40

St Gregory’s A 8 39

Elite B 8 36

Brownedge Blue 8 35

Eccleston A 8 29

Elite E 8 27

Broughton A 8 26

Freckleton 8 22

Brownedge Red 8 17

St Wilfrids A 8 15

St George’s A 8 6

DIVISION TWO: New Longton 2 Lea Social 5, St Wilfrids 1 St Gregory’s B 6, Bamber Bridge Cons 1 St Anthony’s B 6, Euxton Institute 3 Lostock Cons A 4.

P Pts

St Gregory’s B 8 41

St Anthony’s B 6 33

St Bernard’s 6 25

Euxton Institute 6 23

Lea Social 6 22

Eccleston B 7 20

New Longton 6 18

Lostock Cons A 6 16

St Wilfrids B 7 15

Bamber Bridge Cons 6 11

DIVISION THREE: Broughton B 1 Deepdale Joes 6, Moor Park Cons 3 Elite Red 4, St Anthonys A 2 Fulwood Blue 5, St Gerards 2 New Meadow St B 5.

P Pts

Deepdale Joes 7 27

New Meadow St B 6 26

Acregate A 6 26

Elite Red 6 25

Fulwood Blue 6 24

Ashton BC B 7 23

St Anthony’s A 7 23

Moor Park A 7 20

St Gerard’s 7 19

Broughton B 7 18

DIVISION FOUR: Elite D 6 Elite Juniors 1, Elite F 6 Moor Park Eddies 1, Lostock Cons B 5 Whittingham B 2, Whittingham A 2 Fox Lane 5, Nets Bar 5 Ashton BC B 2.

P Pts

Elite F 7 43

Fox Lane 8 33

Nets Bar 7 30

Elite D 7 28

Wilbraham 55th 7 23

Lostock Cons B 8 23

Ashton BC A 7 22

Moor Park Eddies 7 22

Whittingham B 7 21

Whittingham A 8 18

Elite Juniors 7 17