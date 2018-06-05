Double top in Guild Hall darts extravaganza

Preston Guild Hall gave darts fans a treat when it staged the British Darts Organisation World Trophy.

It was held over five days, culminating in the finals on Sunday.

Glen Durrant, ranked No.1 in the BDO, lifted the men’s trophy with a 10-7 victory over Michael Unterbuchner.

The Middlesbrough man, who is the reigning world champion, went 2-0 down to his German opponent.

He came back to take a 7-4 lead, producing a 130 finish.

Unterbuchner battled back but Durrant produced a late surge to finish with a 96.99 average – taking the match 10-7.

In the semi-final, 47-year-old Durrant had beaten his good friend Jim Williams 8-6.

Umterbuchner won his last-four tie 8-6 against Ross Montgomery, with an average of 94.12.

Fallon Sherrock came out on top in the ladies’ final, winning 6-3 against Lorraine Winstanley.

It was the first time that the 23-year-old darter from Milton Keynes had won the event.

In the semi-finals she had averaged more than 90 in a 5-0 win over Roz Butler and took that strong form into the final.

In the fifth leg, Sherrock broke Winstanley to take away her advantage of throw.

Winstanley broke back in the sixth in 13 darts but Sherrock did likewise in the seventh.

With the score at 5-3, two missed darts at double from Winstanley were to prove costly.

Sherrock claimed the match with an average of 94.23.

Guild Hall officials were delighted to host the BDO World Trophy.

It attracted the top 32 men’s players and top 16 in the ladies’ event.

The event was held over five days, with the semi-finals and final in the same evening.