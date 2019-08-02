Croston CC skipper has eyes on hat-trick of successes

Croston have got what it takes to be successful on three fronts this season – although skipper Adam Sexton admits it’s going to be a tough ask.

The men from Old Emmanuel School are pushing for promotion in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division, currently in third spot – 15 points behind second-placed Morecambe.

On Sunday, they go in search of T20 glory when they take on Great Eccleston in the semi-final at Hall Lane with a possible final against Morecambe or Preston to come later in the day.

And later this month, they will entertain Division One outfit Thornton Cleveleys in the final of the prestigious Meyler Cup.

“We have got ourselves in this position, so we have got a very good chance,” said Sexton, whose side entertain New Longton tomorrow.

“I think the top two might be too much of an ask, but we feel we can push it.

“It’s going to be a big ask and we’re probably going to have to win every game between now and the end of the season.

“The T20 finals days is something we are really looking forward to.

“It’s the first time we have played in it and Great Eccleston will be tough test in the semi-final.

“They are one of the better T20 sides in our league. All the lads are up for it though.

“Then we have the Meyler Cup to look forward to.

“We got to the final last year and lost to Kendal.

“All the lads said that they wanted another go at this year and it’s a home final which is a big thing for us.

“I am sure everybody will have us as favourites to win that one.

“Hopefully, we can go and win it at home.”