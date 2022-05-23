wrfreftgtrt

Cameron Smith took 4-28 as the home side were bowled out for 110.

Dan Woods (27) and Matthew Cline (30) gave the hosts’ total some respectability.

The visitors, however, had no trouble chasing down the modest score Adam Norris (43 not out) and Thomas (44 not out) guiding them to victory .

Jake Parsons scored 46 for Croston

It was agony for Euxton as they failed to chase down Fleetwood’s 86 all out at Balshaw Park.

Only Charlie Clark (33) mastered the conditions for the visitors as Jack Shovelton (5-33) and Joseph Bowdon (3-19) ran amok.

Unfortunately, the home side found the conditions equally as difficult as they were dismissed in the 32nd over – four runs short of victory. Mark Winrow top scored with 32, but Zac Corcoran took 5-15 and Declan Clerkin 4-24.

There was disappointment for Croston despite a valiant effort in reply to Preston’s huge 241-9 at Old Emmanuel School.

Suhel Patel hit an unbeaten 87 and he was ably assisted by Imran Mehmood (51). Hakeem Perryman took 4-55.

In reply, the hosts battled hard but ultimately fell 14 runs short despite excellent knocks from Adam Sexton (59 not out) and Jake Parsons (46).

In the Greater Manchester League, Adlington could only muster 75 all out against Prestwich seconds. James Pettitt top scored with 33.