Vernons remain top of the Palace Shield after weather-hit weekend of cricket

In a rain reduced encounter, the opening batsman smacked a brilliant century as the leaders stretched their perfect start to the campaign to four games with a win at Kirkham and Wesham.

As the weather wreaked havoc with many other fixtures, Vernons were able to win by 45 runs in a high-scoring encounter.

Reduced to 24 overs per side, Stevenson hit an unbeaten 104 off 70 balls, including 12 fours and four sixes. His knock enabled the visitors to post 186-3.

In reply, the hosts fell shorts as they closed on 141-8. Samuel Oldfield hit an unbeaten 74. Jacob Holland took 4-17.

Thornton Cleveleys have moved to second in the table after a narrow two-run win at rock bottom South Shore in another rain-affected clash.

The visitors batted first and closed on 142-7 off their allotted 33 overs with skipper Daniel Howard top scoring on 62 not out. Jon Eade hit 30.

Ashley Perera was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-27. In reply, the hosts looked set for victory especially with captain Max Cowell-Makin going strong at the crease.

However, he was dismissed for 62 and the visitors managed to run through the rest of the card.

South Shore were eventually all out for 140 on the penultimate ball of the innings.

Penrith moved to third in the table after a comprehensive win over strugglers Preston at West Cliff.

The hosts were bowled out for a paltry 72 with the visitors racing to victory without loss.

The rest of the games in the Premier Division were all abandoned.

Only one game beat the weather in the Northern league as Lancaster finally hit form, beating Fleetwood at Broadwater.

In a match reduced to 29 overs, the home side batted first and posted 90-8. James Gregson top scored with 28 and Atharva Taide was the pick of the bowlers, taking 3-17.

Irfan Qayyum struck a superb half-century to guide the visitors to victory off 14.2 overs with five wickets in hand.