Vernons Carus to face Chorley at Windsor Park in first ever game in the Northern League

The newly-promoted outfit – who finished second in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division last year – will head to Windsor Park to face Chorley on the opening day of the season.

Vernons take on Andrew Holdsworth’s men on Saturday, April 23. It is a fixture which almost did not get scheduled as Chorley survived relegation by the skin of their teeth on the final day last summer .

However, they will be hoping for better fortunes this season, especially as they are hopeful of finally having Sri Lankan international Roshen Silva amongst their ranks.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Vernon Carus batsman Christian Ash will face Chorley's bowlers on the opening day of the new Northern League season

The batsmen – who boasts an average of 35 from 12 Test matches, including one century – was due to play at Windsor Park both in 2020 and last year but the Covid-19 pandemic scuppered the deal both times.

After the opening game, Chorley then head to Fulwood and Broughton a week later while Vernons – who are yet to announce news on the identity of a professional for the forthcoming season – welcome Garstang to Factory Lane for their second game.

The Riversiders, meanwhile, get their league campaign underway against Netherfield in front of their own supporters.

Mark Walling’s men will benefit once again from the expertise of Indian pro Puni Bisht. Over the past two years, he has scored 2,452 runs at an average of 49.03 including eight centuries.

F&B begin their league campaign when they head to Kendal on the opening day of the season.

Leyland will be hoping for a better season this year. Usually always in title contention, the Fox Lane men finished well off the pace in seventh spot last summer.

They can make a big statement early after being paired with reigning champions Blackpool at Stanley Park on the first day of the summer and then host Lancaster – who were runners-up – the following week.

Last season’s early pacesetter Longridge start off with a trip to Lancaster before hosting Penrith the week after.

The men from Chipping Road have a new captain in the shape of Luke Platt who takes over from Nick Wilkinson.

In the Palace Shield, Preston will be looking for a good start when they head to Morecambe – relegated from the Northern League – on the opening day.

Eccleston welcome the other relegated team Fleetwood while Kirkham & Wesham entertain Barrow.

Penwortham get their summer underway when Croston visit Middleforth Green while Thonton Cleveleys are at home to Great Eccleston.