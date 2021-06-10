Vernon Carus top the Palace Shield and trio top the performance tables

The Factory Lane outfit top the table by five points from Penrith and were in good form last weekend.

They recorded a 10-wicket win over Croston, Matthew Stevenson hitting a splendid unbeaten 101.

When they pitch up at Hall Lane tomorrow, Vernons will be up against a Great Ecc side who had a fine win themselves a week ago.

Great Ecc were winners by 207 runs at Preston, putting 241-7 on the board in 45 overs before bowling out their hosts for just 34.

Will Procter and Phil Booth took the full strain in terms of dismissing Preston, Procter posting 6-18 and Booth 4-15.

Vernons’ nearest challengers Penrith are in the area tomorrow.

They play Penwortham at Middleforth Green, the hosts themselves going along nicely in third place.

Stevenson’s century for Vernons last Saturday was his second ton of the league campaign.

In May he hit an unbeaten 104 against Kirkham and Wesham.

He is the highest run scorer in the Premier Division, with him accumulating 352 runs in eight visits to the crease.

Barrow’s Greg Reynolds is second in that list with 335, then come Thornton Cleveleys pair Daniel Howard and Jon Eade on 309 and 290 respectively.

The highest score to date came off the bat of Penrith’s Nicky Burns – an unbeaten 121.

It is another Vernons man who tops the top flight’s bowling figures.

Jacob Holland has taken 26 wickets in 74.1 overs, with him averaging 8.08. Twice he has claimed a five-for.

Kirkham and Wesham’s Andrew Hogarth is second with 22 dismissals, while Penwortham’s Ashley Billington has claimed 16 to put him in third place.

Bob Bridges completes a Vernons’ treble with his displays behind the wicket.

He has taken 13 wicket-keeping wickets – eight catches and five stumpings – and 14 victims in all.

Penwortham’s Robbie Sumner has taken 11 wicket-keeping catches and two stumpings.

Tomorrow’s fixture card sends Preston to Croston, with the visitors looking to put that thumping by Great Ecc firmly behind them.

Eccleston play host to Kirkham and Wesham, with Fylde hosting South Shore at Moorland Road.

There is a long haul up to Cumbria for Thornton Cleveleys who face Barrow at the Ernest Pass.

Both sides have 61 points and look well matched.