Vernon Carus set the pace at the top of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield after big win over South Shore: full round-up

Vernon Carus' Ben Duerden hits out during their victory over South Shore at Factory Lane in the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield

The Premier Division pacesetters put 311-6 on the board at Factory Lane and run out 169-run winners.

Matthew Stevenson and Will Adams put together an opening stand of 89 to set the tone for the clash.

Stevenson hit 12 fours and two sixes on his way to 67 from just 46 deliveries.

Jamie Rigby on his way to a knock of 73 for Vernon Carus against South Shore

Top scorer for Vernons was Jamie Rigby, batting at three. He struck 73, his knock featuring five sixes.

Bob Bridges weighed-in with an unbeaten 64 after coming in at six, the skipper facing just 26 balls.

In reply South Shore were bowled out for 142, the last wicket tumbling in the 39th over. Opener Yasir Hussain hit 59 but saw partners come and go at the other end.

Hussain’s was the eighth wicket to fall, Tyne Davis the second-highest scorer for the visitors with a knock of 40.

Jamie Rigby batting for Vernon Carus against South Shore

Max Livesey and Matthew Timms both finished with three wickets for Vernons.

Eccleston came out on top of a tight game against Penwortham at Middleforth, winning by two wickets.

Penwortham had first use of their home track and were 194 all out in 44.1 overs.

Opener Ian Walmsley was their top scorer with 66, his time at the crease featuring five sixes and eight fours.

For the visitors there were four wickets for Peter Cummings.

Eccleston’s reply saw them post 198-5, the winning runs coming in the 38th over.

There were two big knocks at the top of the order, opener David Hewson hitting 62 and Adam Norris – batting at four – struck 63.

Preston were beaten by 36 runs in their trip to Thornton Cleveleys.

Thornton were 239-7, opener Jon Eade hitting a mighty 112.

Imran Jetva led Preston’s reply, hitting 82 after coming in at three.

After a middle order collapse, Anup Gupta came in at 10 and was unbeaten on 52.

But Preston finished short on their target on 202-9.

Great Eccleston won by 59 runs against Fylde, helped by knocks of 44 and 46 from Will Thistlewaite and Richard Booth respectively.

Kirkham and Wesham were beaten by 138 runs at Penrith, with them all out for 169 chasing the hosts’ total of 297-5 – Nicky Burns hitting an unbeaten 121.