Trio lead the way after perfect start to Northern League season

The foundations of victory were laid with the bat as the hosts racked-up an imposing total of 246-9.
It was certainly a team effort with half-centuries from James Rounding and Andrew Makinson, while Pakistan professional Nasir Nawaz – making his debut – struck 44.
There were also knocks of 38 and 31 from Nathan McDonnell and Kurtis Watson respectively. Liam Moffat was the pick of the bowlers with 3-52.
In reply, Lancaster never looked like challenging the total, especially when they were reduced to 14-2 and then 88-7.
Watson was the executioner-in-chief with 5-42, while Ben Weaver and Michael Birchall took two wickets apiece. Eddie Steinson top scored with 36.
Chorley made it two wins out of two with a low-scoring victory at Fulwood & Broughton.
Andrew Holdsworth’s men looked to be up against it when they were reduced to 53-5 after deciding to bat first.
Simon Kerrigan took 3-28, but knocks of 29 from Holdsworth and 30 from Edwin Moulton helped them post 125 all out.
In reply, the hosts looked to be coasting at 42-1 with Sri Lankan pro Sonal Dinusha (28) at the crease.
However, he was trapped in front by Keiran McCullagh – one of his three victims – as F&B lost nine wickets for for just 57 runs. Will Moulton took 4-18.