Trio lead the way after perfect start to Northern League season

Michael Wellings struck a brilliant 78 for Garstang

The foundations of victory were laid with the bat as the hosts racked-up an imposing total of 246-9.

It was certainly a team effort with half-centuries from James Rounding and Andrew Makinson, while Pakistan professional Nasir Nawaz – making his debut – struck 44.

There were also knocks of 38 and 31 from Nathan McDonnell and Kurtis Watson respectively. Liam Moffat was the pick of the bowlers with 3-52.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In reply, Lancaster never looked like challenging the total, especially when they were reduced to 14-2 and then 88-7.

Watson was the executioner-in-chief with 5-42, while Ben Weaver and Michael Birchall took two wickets apiece. Eddie Steinson top scored with 36.

Chorley made it two wins out of two with a low-scoring victory at Fulwood & Broughton.

Andrew Holdsworth’s men looked to be up against it when they were reduced to 53-5 after deciding to bat first.

Simon Kerrigan took 3-28, but knocks of 29 from Holdsworth and 30 from Edwin Moulton helped them post 125 all out.

In reply, the hosts looked to be coasting at 42-1 with Sri Lankan pro Sonal Dinusha (28) at the crease.