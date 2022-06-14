Title race wide open after Longridge victory

Michael Walling for Garstang.

The 99-run victory saw the hosts move to second in the table, with the visitors slipping from top to third.

Longridge batted first, posting 210-6. They had reached 135-5, but a stand of 65 between Zac Christie and Rhys Morgan for the sixth wicket proved crucial That ended when Morgan fell for 39 – from only 21 balls faced – to become Boyne’s third wicket as he claimed 3-50. Christie, nevertheless, ended 72 not out to leave Blackpool with a challenging target.

They were unable to chase it down, all out for 111 after being reduced to 35-5. William Vause took 4-26 and Jonathan Millward 3-46.

The new leaders are Garstang who brushed aside Leyland at Fox Lane.

The visitors piled on the runs after batting first. Michael Walling fell agonisingly one run short of a century and his brother Mark hit 71 as they closed on 297-8.

Leyland’s reply depended much on their professional Nasir Nawaz. While the Pakistani paid man hit a superb century, his team-mates were unable to give him the support he required as they were all out for 220. Ian Walling took 4-60.

Chorley clung on to a draw on Saturday by the narrowest of margins at Netherfield.

Andrew Holdsworth’s men were just one wicket away from an outright defeat as they replied to the hosts’ 225-7.

A superb 76 from Harry Barclay gave Chorley hope but in the end their last two batters, Louis Johnson and Ian Oakes, survived the final over to ensure the visitors claimed four points while the Cumbrians collected 12.

Fulwood & Broughton slumped to a disappointing home defeat to Penrith after they could only muster 101 all out. Jack White took 5-32. The hosts reached their total for the loss of six wickets.

Bottom side Vernon Carus crashed to a seven-wicket loss at home to Kendal.

Chris Miller took 5-14 and Matthew Park 4-11 as the host could only muster a measly 73. The visitors knocked off the runs inside 15 overs.