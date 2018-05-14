Soft ball cricket festival is coming to Preston

Do you fancy giving cricket a go this summer? BAC/EE Preston Cricket Club is set to host the first women’s soft ball cricket festival of the season this month.

The club has been selected to host one of the England and Wales Cricket Board’s soft ball events which aim to help get hundreds of women involved in the sport across the borough and county.

Soft ball cricket is a new, fun, fast, social game for all abilities featuring a – you guessed it – soft ball.

Joanne Sharples from BAC/EE Preston Cricket Club is delighted that her club has been selected to host the festival, which will be held this Sunday, May 20, from 1pm to 4pm.

She said: “We are the first festival this year to be held in Preston in a series of five festivals taking place in the area, and this will help us attract more women to get involved from the local community.

“The festival is aimed at encouraging women into cricket, to bring their friends along to have a great first experience of the game.

“The fun and friendly games will be six-a-side, using a soft ball, under-arm bowling and the rules are designed to make games fun, fast and easy to pick up.”

Players will receive a free glass of prosecco on arrival, while there will also be off-field entertainment, including stalls, food, music, a ‘selfie’ board, raffle prizes and fun challenges.

All who take part will receive a free festival T-shirt and all equipment is provided on the day.

Julie Durrant, Lancashire Cricket Foundation’s women’s soft ball festival co-ordinator, added: “We are delighted to be working with BAC/EE Preston Cricket Club to host one of our festivals.

“This event has been planned to ensure that women feel supported, relaxed and able to learn new skills in an inclusive atmosphere. Why not come along and join in the fun?”

The event, which has no dress code, is for teams of six players, so get your team together and sign up for just £25

A further four festivals are planned to take place across Preston this summer, at Longridge CC, Grimsargh CC, Leyland CC and New Longton CC – where there are plenty of opportunities for women to get involved in a new form of the game.

For further information about the event please contact Julie Durrant on 07507 057692 or via email jdurrant@lancashirecricket.co.uk or visit www.lancashirecricket.co.uk/foundation.