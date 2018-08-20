Rory Burns frustrates Lancashire as Surrey build lead in day-night County Championship clash

Surrey captain Rory Burns hit a dogged 70 to bat his side into the box seat by the mid-point of their County Championship clash with Lancashire at The Oval.

Burns dug in for almost three-and-a-half hours on a testing pitch to help the hosts reach 197-4 at stumps for a useful 161-run lead in this day-night Division One game.

The hosts ended with fifth-wicket partners Sam Curran (27 not out) and Ben Foakes (20 not out) in tandem and hoping to extend their advantage on day three.

Starting their second innings shortly after lunch Surrey lost Mark Stoneman, the deposed England opener, when he fell for 16 to Tom Bailey’s bouncer, Matt Parkinson taking the catch at long leg.

Then, on the cusp of tea, Arun Harinath, pushed a delivery from Steven Croft toward point and set off, Burns turned down the single but Harinath was easily beaten by Parkinson’s run out throw.

Third-wicket partners Burns and Aaron Finch then joined forces to add 41, the Austrlian making 32 before falling lbw to Graham Onions.

Burns might have gone for 44 when Croft downed a knee-high chance off the bowling of Onions,but his innings was otherwise faultless.

The skipper went on to post his seventh 50 of the campaign from 104 balls and with four fours.

Burns’s fun ended only eight overs from the close when the left-hander dragged Josh Bohannon’s delivery onto his stumps.

At the start of day two, Bohannon posted a maiden Championship half-century to give Lancashire a precious 36-run first innings lead after they succumbed for 247 shortly after Monday’s lunch break.

The 21-year-old right-hander from Bolton faced 101 balls and hit seven fours on his first-class debut in posting 52.

Lancashire, who started the day with a deficit of 77, started brightly with a stand of 47 between Bohannon and Shiv Chanderpaul before the West Indies veteran needlessly ran himself out.

The visitors had edged 14-runs into the lead when an eighth-wicket stand of 49 between Bohannon and Joe Mennie ended with the Australian dismissed for 26.

After Bohannon went leg before nine balls after lunch to Amar Virdi, Onions departed three runs short of their second batting bonus point.

Bohannon, the young red rose debutant, said: "My plan was simple at the start of the day and it was to bat for as long as I possibly could and I'm delighted it worked out, but I was gutted to get out the way I did and at that time, so soon after lunch.

"It was a great experience for me to bat with Shiv at this level. We've batted together a few times in the second team and it's always good for me to hear what he's saying and to watch how he goes about his work.

"They're 160-odd in front and if we can get Sam and 'Foakesy' early tomorrow then we can push on to get their last six wickets as quickly as we can."