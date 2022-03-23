Red Rose bowler Tom Bailey seals return to old club Vernon Carus

The Factory Lane outfit – who are preparing for their inaugural season at this level following promotion from the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division last year – have signed Lancashire fast bowler Tom Bailey.

The 30-year-old returns to the club where it all began for him as a young schoolboy.

An integral member of Lancashire’s squad for this summer, Bailey’s appearances will be restricted due to his county commitments.

Lancashire bowler Tom Bailey, left, celebrates the wicket of Lewis Goldsworthy of Somerset with team mate Josh Bohannon during the County Championship match between Somerset and Lancashire.

However, he is hoping to play some games and complement the club’s overseas professional Sri Lanka’s Kasun Ekanayake, who will be arriving to take up professional duties shortly.

Bailey has taken 257 wickets in 73 First Class games for Lancashire, averaging 23.77.

Last summer he also skippered the Red Rose in the Royal London One Day Cup.

The fact that Bailey is eligible to play for Vernons despite being registered for Lancashire is that there is a league ruling which allows a First Class cricketer to re-sign for the club they played for as an amateur.

Bailey revealed he owes debt of gratitude to Vernons after they provided him with the platform as a youngster to develop his skills which would ultimately see him become a first-team player and then later professional with his county.

"It was the secretary at Vernons, Christian Ash, , Christian Ash, who spoke to me last year,” said Bailey.

"Obviously, I still keep in contact with a lot of the lads and with the club going up to the Northern League. it was a chance for me to be able to come back and play for the club again.

"Vernons gave me so many opportunities growing up, it’s nice to be able to give something back and hopefully play a few games.

"I have no idea how many games I will play as the First Class season is pretty hectic, but even if I only get to put on the shirt once, it will still be a nice feeling.”

Captain Wes Royle was delighted to have Bailey on board, he said: “The club is at the very heart of where he started his cricket career. Anything that Tom can do to try and support the growth of the club will be most welcome. It’s really exciting time for Vernons.”