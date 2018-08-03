Preston CC’s Sunday team have cup glory in sight

Veteran bowler Ahmed Mansoor is hoping to help Preston’s Sunday team provide the club with a bit of cheer when they compete in the Hanson Cup final this weekend.

While the first team have endured a torrid season so far and have yet to taste victory in the Northern League, the Sunday XI are just one win from silverware.

And the main man in their team is pensioner Mansoor.

In his 70s, Mansoor is remarkably the current leading wicket taker in the league, having taken 28 wickets already with an economy rate of 2.65, average of 4.96 and strike rate of 11.29. They take on Bolton-based outfit Heaton at Sutton Cricket Club’s New Street ground, with wickets pitched at 1pm.

Preston play in the West Lancashire Cricket League and began on their journey to the Heaton Cup final by beating Blackrod in the opening round by three wickets.

They then won through to the final by defeating Orrell Red Triangle Development team by six wickets.

Captain Sohail Saiyed said: “This is a proud moment for Preston Cricket Club. We are hoping to bring the cup home – fingers crossed.”