Palace Shield round-up: It’s seventh heaven for Cal in big Croston win

Croston produced the biggest result on the opening day of the Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division season.

Chris Miller’s men enjoyed a terrific three-wicket victory over Kendal – relegated from the Northern League last year – at Old Emanuel School.

Callum McIveen returned superlative figures of 7-37 as Kendal slipped from 50-2 to 104 all out off 39.4 overs.

Kendal hit-back strongly during Croston’s reply, reducing the home side to 45-5.

However, a partnership of 52 between Lewis Bland (23 not out) and skipper Lee Childs (36) guided the villagers to a fine win.

Longridge got their Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division campaign off to the best possible start on Saturday.

Nick Wilkinson’s men enjoyed a nail-biting two-wicket victory over Great Eccleston at Hall Lane.

A knock of 72 from Joe McMillan helped Great Ecc post 166-9. Ian Simpson (4-28) and Rory McDowell (3-48) were among the wickets.

In reply, the visitors sneaked over the victory line with three balls to spare. There were useful contributions from John Simpson (30), Joshua Mullin (38) and Wilkinson (37).

Vernon Carus – who have won the title five times over the past decade – enjoyed a hard-fought four-wicket win over newly-promoted New Longton at Chapel Lane.

Paul Hayton and Joe Allen each took three wickets apiece as the home side posted 157 all out. Lee Bolton top scored with 40.

Two early wickets put the home side in the driving seat, but Vernons slowly turned the screw as Wes Royle (30), Christian Ash (34) and skipper Paul Chapman Jr (27) ensured they reached their target with more than six overs to spare.

Lancaster will be looking for a quick return to the Northern League after last season’s relegation. And they got their campaign off to the best possible start thanks to a comprehensive 104-run win over Torrisholme at Boundary Meadow.

Charlie Swarbrick hit 86 and Kieran Moffat 58 as the visitors closed on 245-8. Mark Cottam took 3-36. In reply, the home side were bowled out for 141 with Ben Simm taking 5-52.Daniel Woods top scored with 39.

It was not a great start for Penwortham, who suffered a 26-run loss at Thornton Cleveleys despite Ashley Billington’s fine performance with the ball.

He took 6-39 as the home side were all out for 152. In reply, Penwortham were dismissed for 126 with Phil Chapple’s 40 the only significant score. Daniel Howard took 6-31.

Thomas Wilkinson’s 5-39 helped Eccleston to a 56-run win over South Shore at Mad Nook. The home side were dismissed for 106 in reply to the visitors 162 all out. Michael Atkinson top scored for Eccleston with 33.