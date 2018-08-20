Palace Shield round-up: As you were at the top after wins for Longridge and Lancaster

It is as you were at the top of the Palace Shield Premier Division after wins for all the main players in the title race.

Leaders Longridge were big 118-run winners at Eccleston on Saturday as they stayed eight points clear of Lancaster at the summit.

The visitors to Doctors Lane posted 200-7 after being put into bat with James Fairclough (54) and Tom Howarth (51) both making half centuries.

Thomas Wilkinson took 3-51 for the hosts.

In reply, Eccleston folded to 82 all out with Daniel Wilson, 4-17, and Jonathan Millward, 4-31, the pick of the Longridge bowlers.

Mark Jeffers, also a professional boxer, top scored with an unbeaten 26 with only two other batsmen making double figures.

Lancaster kept up the pressure as they look for an immediate return to the Northern League with a 78-run win at fifth-placed Vernon Carus.

The visitors were indebted to the efforts of Iain Perrieman as his unbeaten 51 helped his side recover from 103-8 to post 162-9 batting first.

In reply Vernons were dismissed for just 84 as left-arm seamer Perrieman completed a fine day all-round as he took 5-23.

Kendal are 20 points shy of top spot in third after their thumping 171-run victory over Penwortham on Saturday.

Saeed Bariwala made 92 from just 66 balls as the Cumbrians posted 252-8 batting first, Ashley Billington taking 4-60.

Robbie Sumner then top scored with 31 as the hosts were bowled out for just 81 meaning they sit just four points above the relegation places.

Fourth in the table Croston were seven-wicket winners at Thornton Cleveleys. The hosts made 168-8 batting first, Sam Robinson (44) and Jack Northrop (43) in the runs as Keith Marsh returned fine figures of 4-8 from his eight overs.

In reply, Ian Dickinson’s unbeaten 87, which included 14 fours and a six, saw his side home with Callum Mcilveen also finishing not out on 47.

New Longton slipped to a seven-run defeat against bottom side Torrisholme, being bowled out for 153 chasing 161 to win.

Great Eccleston were 101-run winners at South Shore thanks in part to a remarkable innings from Phil Booth. With the visitors 98-9 batting first he smashed 89 from just 36 balls to take his side to 176-9.

Booth then completed a stunning performance with 5-21 as the hosts were bowled out for just 75.

On Sunday, Kendal won the Meyler Cup with victory over Croston in a game played at Torrisholme’s Boundary Meadow.

Jake Parsons top scored with 27 in Croston’s 61 as man of the match Matthew Park took 4-6.

Kendal finished on 63-7 for a three-wicket win.