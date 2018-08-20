Northern Premier League round-up: Fulwood and Broughton fail to put dent in leaders’ title bid

Fulwood and Broughton were no match for league leaders Netherfield in the Northern Premier League on Saturday.

The Cumbrians were seven-wicket winners at Highfield meaning they extended their lead over Blackpool at the top to nine points with four games to play.

The hosts made 167-9 batting first with Richard Turner top-scoring with 46 before becoming one of Nathan Chambers’ victims, the Netherfield man finishing with 5-54.

In reply the defending champions eased to victory in the 33rd over, finishing on 169-3.

Former England international Simon Kerrigan dismissed captain Ben Barrow and John Huck as he took 2-36 but Bradley Earl’s unbeaten 74 saw his side home.

The result leaves F&B second from bottom and in the relegation places but they are only four points behind Morecambe, who played out a losing draw with Barrow at Woodhill Lane, Toby Mowat making a century for the visitors.

Leyland frustrated title-chasing Blackpool at the Stanning Memorial Ground.

The visitors were reduced to 25-4 and 69-6 but Andy Furniss’ 65 helped Blackpool to 177 all out, Ross Bretherton taking 3-49.

The home side, fourth in the table, had a good go at chasing down the target but some tight bowling from the Fylde coast men saw Leyland finish on 160-7, Karl Cross top scoring with 43 as they took seven points to Blackpool’s 10.

Chorley slipped to fifth in the table after St Annes leapfrogged them and moved up to third with a five-wicket win at Vernon Road. Wian van Zyl hit 87 from 97 balls for the visitors but Chorley slipped from 129-3 to 165 all out as St Annes pro Amar Ullah took 7-50.

Mohamed Nadeem (64) and Andy Drake (63 not out) saw them home in 46.5 overs at 167-5.

Garstang slipped to a three-wicket defeat at home to Fleetwood.

Coen Oosthuysen top scored with 45 in their total of 122 as Damien Hutchinson took 4-18.

Oosthuysen completed a fine day with 4-22 but could not prevent Fleetwood from wrapping up victory.

Bottom side Preston’s miserable season continued with a 248-run defeat at Tynefield Park, the hosts posting 298-3 declared before Preston were bowled out for just 50.

Penrith pro Ashwin Hebbar made a stunning 172 from just 129 balls, hitting 16 fours and five sixes.