Northern Premier Cricket League round-up: Victory for Longridge and Lancaster's pro in fine form

They were 41-run victors at the Newsham Memorial Ground but Blackpool kept their title charge going by beating Morecambe.

The top two are separated by 35 points with six rounds of matches left.

Longridge were asked to bat first after Chorley had won the toss.

Atharva Taide scored 71 and took six wickets in Lancaster's victory over Leyland at Lune Road. Photo: Tony North

In a slightly delayed start, they put 170-8 on the board in 46 overs. Joshua Mullin opened the batting and stayed in the middle throughout, scoring an unbeaten 90.

Daniel Wilson was the next highest scorer with 24.

Keiran McCullagh posted figures of 4-32 for the visitors.

In reply, Chorley were bowled out 129 in 40 overs.

The bulk of the runs came at the top of the order, openers Siddesh Lad and Louis Johnson scoring 35 and 21 respectively.Harry Barclay, batting at three, hit 24.

However, wickets began tumbling as the Longridge attack got on top.

Jake Durnell finished with fine stats of 5-9, Will Vause and Wilson taking two wickets apiece.

Blackpool won by seven wickets as they entertained Morecambe at Stanley Park.

Matthew Siddall took 4-7 and Joshua Boyne 3-26 as the home side dismissed the visitors for just 66.

In reply, Blackpool knocked off the runs inside 14 overs, scoring 67-3.

Lancaster, in third, beat Leyland by seven runs in a tight game at Lune Road.

They batted first after being given first use of the track by the visitors, and were 148 all out.

Atharva Taide who has been so impressive as pro this summer, hit a six and nine fours on his way to 71.

For Leyland, there were four wickets each for Nathan McDonnell and Michael Birchall.

David Makinson’s men fell just reply in short, losing their last man in the 40th over.

Jacob Wright scored 27, with James Rounding and Saliya Saman both hitting 26.

Taide followed up his knock with the bat by taking 6-25 in a 15-over spell, Ben Simm weighing in with 3-67.

Fulwood and Broughton drew their visit to St Annes but the Vernons Road clash was one the home side had much the better of. Tom Higson’s 60 helped St Annes to 199-6 in the first innings.

F&B replied with 159-9, last pair Jon Fenton and Arbab Munir holding out.

Matthew Smith top scored with 45.

Garstang were beaten by three wickets at Netherfield.

They were 172 all out after being put in to bat, Punit Bisht hitting 29 and Mohammed Yusuf 28.

Netherfield replied with 173-7 to claim victory.

Kendal were seven-wicket winners against Fleetwood at Broadwater.