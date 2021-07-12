Northern Premier Cricket League round-up: On a wet weekend wins for Fulwood and Broughton, Chorley, Lancaster and Fleetwood

They won by 104 runs in the Shap Road clash, opening up some distance between themselves in ninth place and the bottom two.

F&B skipper Dominic Jackson won the toss and chose to bat first.

Steady scoring in the top order saw them post 187-6 in their 50 overs.

Abhay Negi’s unbeaten 54 was the visitors’ top knock, Negi hitting a six and two fours when at the crease.

Openers Mark Smith and Matthew Rosbottom struck 27 and 29 respectively, with Matthew Smith hitting 25 and Luke Wellings 24.

F&B impressed with the ball, bowling Kendal out for 83 inside 29 overs.

Chris Brookes took 4-7, Jackson 3-28 and Negi 2-12.

Darren Nightingale was Kendal’s top scorer with 43 before Jackson bowled him.

At the top of the division, leaders Blackpool and second-placed Longridge both saw their games abandoned due to rain.

Blackpool were up against Garstang, the game played at Preston BAC/EE’s Riverside ground. Invited to bat first, Garstang were 87-7 in 31 overs.

Punit Bisht scored 27, with Michael Wellings hitting 20.

Then came the rain which prevented any further play.

It was a similar tale for Longridge in their visit to Leyland, although the game did at least get into the second innings.

Longridge put Leyland in to bat, the home side posting 132-9 in 50 overs.

James Rounding and Iain Critchley scored the bulk of those runs, Rounding hitting 45 and Critchley 35.

William Vause took 5-32 in 10 overs, with Jonathan Millward and Daniel Wilson taking two each.

Longridge were 33-2 after 11.2 overs when the game was abandoned.

Lancaster are in fourth place after a five-wicket win over St Annes at Lune Road.

St Annes were 92 all out after electing to bat. Luke Jardine scored 21 and Nathan Armstrong 20.

For Lancaster, there was a five-wicket haul for Atharva Taide, Ben Simm taking 3-7.

Lancaster replied with 96-5, Taide following up his good display with the ball by scoring 26, Laurie Atkinson and Jamie Heywood both scoring 19.

Chorley enjoyed an away day at Morecambe, winning by four wickets.

Morecambe were all out for 153, Rongsen Jonathan scoring 37.

Siddhesh Lad produced an excellent performance with the ball, taking 5-18. Keiran McCullagh took 3-23.

Opening the batting, Lad hit 30 as Chorley put 154-6 on the board in reply. Alfie Dobson was 30 not out.

Fleetwood were six-wicket winners over Netherfield at Broadwater.