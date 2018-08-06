Northern League Division One round-up: Umar paves way for derby victory

The bragging rights belong to Leyland after they came out on top against Chorley in the Northern League Division One on Saturday at Fox Lane.

Pakistani professional Umar Waheed laid the foundations for the victory as his 91 helped the home side post 215-7.

He was given some excellent support by Andrew Makinson, who scored 42. Ed Moulton was the pick of Chorley’s bowlers, returning figures of 3-44.

In reply, the visitors were all out for 141 in the 49th over. Gayan Maneeshan top scored with 44 and Ed Moulton chipped-in with 36. Ross Bretherton, Waheed and Makinson all took three wickets apiece.

Preston’s miserable season continued as they were comprehensively outplayed by Morecambe at Woodhill Lane.

Nizam Patel’s men have yet to pick up a win this season and are heading for relegation at the bottom of the table.

Daniel Edwards was the chief destroyer for Morecambe. He took 6-17 and Jamie Cassidy returned figures of 3-32 as Preston were bowled out for a paltry 79 off 29.4 overs.

In reply, Luke Jongwe was unbeaten on 28 as the home side cruised to victory for the loss of three wickets, inside 23 overs.

Second bottom Fulwood and Broughton gave their battle to beat the drop a real shot in the arm as they got the better of Penrith – the team directly above them in the table – in a tight affair at Tynefield Park.

F&B were boosted by the bowling return of professional Simon Kerrigan, who turned his arm over for the first time this season.

He claimed 3-47, while Jon Fenton took 4-51 as Penrith closed on 177-9. Henry Marshall top scored with 51.

Kerrigan was the mainstay of the visitors’ reply, scoring 67 as F&B edged to victory with three wicked in hand and two balls to spare.

Garstang are up to fourth in the table after a terrific win over third placed St Annes at Vernon Road.

Their victory owed much to a superb bowling performance after initially being dismissed for what appeared to be a substandard score of 109. However, Coen Osthuysen (4-36) and Travis Pieters (3-14) were the matchwinners for the visitors as St Annes were all out for 97.

Earlier, Michael Walling (30) and Ian Walling (32) had helped Garstang reach double figures.

Elsewhere, Blackpool’s Matthew Siddall took 8-23 to rout Fleetwood for just 69 off 30.1 overs at Broadwater. In reply, Joshua Boyne smashed 48 off 36 balls as the visitors raced to victory off 14 overs.

In the Cumbrian derby, leaders Netherfield were surprising beaten at home to Barrow. They were dismissed for 161 chasing a sizeable 224 for victory.