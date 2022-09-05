Mullin leads Longridge to 40 Over Cup success

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

They ran out two-wicket winners at Kendal, reaching the target with three balls of their reply in hand.

The hosts chose to bat first at Shap Road and concluded their 40 overs on 180-9. Harry Lee hit a quickfire 31.

Josh Mullin hit 50 but Risith Upamal (3-27) and Matthew Park (3-32) kept Kendal in the game before Tom Turner’s 26 not out took Longridge to 181-8.

Longridge batter Josh Mullin inspired his men to a cup victory

Longridge had lost by two wickets to Kendal in their league meeting at home.

Having been asked to bat first, Longridge posted 205-6. Josh Mullin hit 67 as Munir Tamzil claimed 4-55 for a Kendal team who recovered from 113-6 to reach 206-8.

Ollie Mullin took 3-46 but the decisive innings came from Oliver Tyson, who finished 77 not out.

Garstang were crowned champions last week but they were brought back down to earth on Saturday with a 220-run defeat at Fulwood & Broughton.

The hosts compiled 250-5 as Ewen Mansford carried his bat, finishing 84 not out, while Simon Kerrigan added 55 and Sonal Dinusha 48.

Garstang’s reply saw them all out for a paltry 30 inside 16 overs. The star of the show was Fulwood’s Khalil Patel who finished with the astonishing figures of 7-2 from 7.4 overs.

Leyland sneaked over the winning line to edge Penrith by two wickets at Fox Lane on Saturday.

James Bowman’s superb unbeaten 97 enabled Penrith to post 154-7. Andrew Jacques took 3-47

The hosts edged to victory thanks to Karl Cross (40).

Chorley were defeated at St Annes by six wickets. Roshen Silva hit 85 and Harry Barclay scored 50 as the visitors posted 207-6. In reply, the hosts cruised to victory thanks largely to an 148-run opening partnership between Tom Higson (86) and Yohan De Silva (73). James Dunn took 4-32.

Blackpool were comfortable eight-wicket winners at relegated Vernon Carus.

Kasun Ekanayake Mudiyanselage hit 87Vernons finished on 169-6.

In reply, Blackpool breezed to 170-2 as Josh Boyne made 68 not out and Kasim Munir 58.