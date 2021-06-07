Moore and Smalley Palace Shield review: Opener's century sees Vernon Carus romp to victory

The opener hit two sixes and 12 fours on his way to a knock of 101 in the clash at Factory Lane.

Vernons were replying to Croston’s tally of 121 all out in which Ian Dickinson had scored 35.

Lee Childs and Conrad Kearton both contributed 24 but it never looked like a target which would stretch the home side.

Jacob Holland took 3-13, with Max Livesey, Matthew Timms and Joe Allen taking two wickets.

Stevenson and opening partner Will Adams knocked off the runs inside 20 overs of Vernons’ reply to claim a 10-wicket win, in the main it was Stevenson keeping strike.

Penwortham suffered an agonising defeat to South Shore, beaten by a single run at Mad Nook.

They ran out of wickets in their chase after South Shore had posted 165/8 batting first.

Max Cowell-Makin was the home side’s top scorer with 60 before Jack Armer claimed his wicket.

That was one of three wickets for former PNE defender Armer who now plays for Carlisle.

Armer was top scorer for Penwortham in their reply, hitting 39.

Robbie Sumner struck 25 and Jack Dillon 23 before Pen’s last wicket tumbled in the 44th over just a run short of a tie and two of victory.

Great Eccleston were big winners against Preston at West Cliff. They were victorious by 207 runs having put a commanding 241-7 on the board in 45 overs.

Salar Butt scored 63, Adam Green 42, Richard Booth 32 and Matthew Moat 31. Preston were skittled out for just 34 in reply, their innings over in 15 overs.

Suhel Patel was the one home batsman to hit double figures, scoring 11.

All the damage was done by Will Procter and Phil Booth – Procter had figures of 6-18 and Booth 4-15.

Thornton Cleveleys were 106-run winners against Eccleston.

Electing to bat first on their Illawalla track, Thornton Cleveleys posted 282-4.

Daniel Howard scored a rapid 89 off just 44 balls after coming in at five. Joshua Sackfield struck 49 and Jake Apperley 44.

In reply, Eccleston were 176 all out in 33 overs.

Kirkham and Wesham lost by one wicket to Barrow at the Woodlands.

Michael Brooks scored 66, Andrew Hogarth 50 not out and Jamie Hogarth an unbeaten 46 in K&W’s tally of 229-5.

Barrow replied with 233-9 to claim victory.

Fylde’s trip to Penrith ended in a 93-run loss, Nathan Winward scoring 38 for the visitors as they were bowled out for 125.