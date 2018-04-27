Youngsters impress for Chorley on opening weekend

Chorley chairman Peter Mockett was pleased to see a number of the club’s younger players come to the fore at the start of the season.

The men from Windsor Park enjoyed a fine opening weekend, claiming wins on both days.

On Saturday, they swept aside Preston by nine wickets in the Northern League Division One. And then the following day won through to the next round of the ECB Knockout Cup by getting the better of Lostock.

Mockett said: “We got off to a flyer against Preston, who in all honesty did not put up much of a fight. We bowled them out for 60-odd so it wasn’t much of a game.

“We know that their team varies throughout the season, but Chris Harty got a five-for and we knocked off the runs for the loss of one wicket.

“Stuart Naden got a 30-odd which was very creditable considering he had only got off a plane from Australia the day before.

“He’s actually been playing over in New Zealand over the winter and he batted very maturely on Saturday.

“Our young South African amateur Wian Van Zyl also batted well. He looked the part and the pair of them rattled the runs off quickly, although Wian eventually lost his wicket.

“It was a good performance.

“Then on the Sunday, after losing our openers, our young wicketkeeper Harry Barclay and Edwin Moulton – two youngsters – came together and put on a terrific stand.

“They were off and on with rain, but they steadied the ship and Harry went on to make 60-odd.

“He was trapped on 48 when the rain came, when they got back on, Harry was under instructions to see it through but he got a thick edge which flew for four and so he got his half-century straight away.

“It’s pleasing when you’ve got your own youngsters coming through and playing a signficant part.”

This weekend, Chorley host Barrow and Mockett is hoping to see the players continue their fine start.

“Barrow lost their first game but are always a tough nut to crack on their own ground,” he said. “It’s always a highly competitive match and they are always a good bunch of lads up there.”

Elsewhere in Division One, Leyland travel north to take on Penrith, while Preston hope to get their season up and running when they face Fleetwood at West Cliff.