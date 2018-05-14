Simpson’s super spell sees Longridge extend perfect start

A superb spell of bowling from Ian Simpson helped Longridge extend their perfect start to the cricket summer.

The opening bowler took a superlative 5-25 off 12 overs as the current Moore and Smalley Palace Shield Premier Division leaders crushed Penwortham by 75 runs.

The victory at the Newsham Memorial Ground means Nick Wilkinson’s men are the only team left in the division boasting a 100% record.

After winning the toss and electing to bat first, Longridge were dismissed for 133 with Neil Holden top scoring with 31. Ashley Billingham took 3-37.

In reply, Simpson got to work immediately as Penwortham were dismissed for a paltry 58 off 28.5 overs. Only Jack Aspden (21) reached double figures.

A brilliant century from Sam Marsh ensured Croston enjoyed a thumping 96-run win over Torrisholme.

Marsh was given excellent support from Ian Dickinson (70) as the home side posted a huge 246-3. Jack Heap struck 42 for the visitors but they never looked like threatening to overhaul the total as Lee Childs and Callum Mcilveen took four wickets apiece.

Vernon Carus’ unblemished start to the season was ruined after they were beaten by Eccleston at Doctors Lane.

Stewart White took 4-21 as Vernons could only muster 111-9 off 45 overs with Mark Hardiker top scoring with 44.

The home side’s response did not get off to the best of starts at both openers – Sam Bromley and Thomas Wilkinson – were sent back to the pavilion having failed to trouble the scorers.

However, Michael Atkinson (32), Jordan Bentham (25) and Adam Norris (18 not out) eased Eccleston to victory with three wickets and more than two overs to spare.

South Shore picked up their first win of the season over New Longton at Mad Nook and in doing so leapfrogged above their opponents in the table.

Nathan Bolus (4-16) and Tyne Davis (3-21) were in fine form with the ball as the visitors were routed for just 79. Husein Yusuf scored 31.

In reply, Chris Hadfield took 3-10 as South Shore lost six wickets, but an unbeaten 47 from Bolus lead the home side to victory.

The battle of the two teams relegated from the Northern League ended with Kendal securing a comprehensive nine-wicket win over Lancaster at Shap Road.

Chris Miller and Toby Tyson took three wickets each as the vistors were all out for 90. Saeed Bariwala’s knock of 39 saw Kendal home without too much trouble.

An unbelievable last-wicket partnership between Phil Harvey (18) and Phil Booth (36) saw Great Eccleston secured a famous one-wicket win over Thornton Cleveleys at Hall Lane.

The pair came together with the visitors floundering on 107-9, still requring 54 runs for victory. Greg Tirrell had taken 4-38. Earlier Matthew Moat (4-46) and Kushan Mirando (3-8) as Clevelys had posted 160-9.