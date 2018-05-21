Simon Kerrigan hits a ton as Fulwood and Broughton enjoy Lancashire Cup win

A century from ex-England Test player Simon Kerrigan helped Fulwood and Broughton to victory over Whalley in the Lancashire Knockout Cup.

Kerrigan struck 116 as F&B won by 16 runs at Highfield on Sunday.

Fresh from their first win of the season in the Northern League 24 hours earlier, the hosts were in confident mood.

Opener Rana Thakur was soon joined by Kerrigan who came in at four.

Thakur hit a half century, posting 58, Kerrigan going on to be star of the show with his century as F&B put 271-9 on the board in 45 overs.

Whalley, who are second in the Ribblesdale League, had a good go at chasing down the big target set for them.

But they closed on 255-9, opener Mark Fallon their top scorer with 55.

Arbab Munir took 3-52 and Dominic Jackson 2-46.

Clitheroe and Chorley fought out a thrilling clash at Chatham Road, Chorley edging victory.

Both sides finished level, scoring 230 - Ed Moulton unbeaten on 86 for Chorley - with the visitors going through by reason of losing fewer wickets.

They had lost six wickets in the first innings, Clitheroe nine down in reply.

Clitheroe had started the final over needing 13 to win and lost their ninth wicket to a run out on the last ball.

Chorley’s opponents in the next round will be Eccleston.

The Palace Shield side beat Lytham from the Liverpool Competition by 12 runs.

Adam Norris scored 42 as Eccleston posted 185-5.

They bowled Lytham out for 173, with Tom Langshaw taking 4-32.

Penwortham were another Moore and Smalley Palace Shield side to progress to the next round, winning by five wickets against Read.

Read, from the Ribblesdale League, were 245 all out after having first use of the Whalley Road track.

Nathan Patel took 5-20 and Matthew Finnerty 3-22.

A magnificent 117 from Phil Chapple was the driving force of Penwortham’s successful reply, the opener hitting 19 fours and three sixes.

They reached their target in the 35th over for the loss of five wickets.

Leyland beat Fleetwood by six wickets, Ian Farrington hitting 88.

At Stanley Park, Blackpool were nine-wicket winners against Norley Hall.

Garstang lost to Penrith in an all Northern League tie, while Longridge exited at the hands of Burnley.